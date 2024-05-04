Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 12th

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

TSE:AI traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.14. 16,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,906. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$490.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$9.76 and a 52-week high of C$11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a current ratio of 41.61 and a quick ratio of 102.54.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.91 million during the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 83.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1501502 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Fundamental Research set a C$13.42 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Laurentian lowered Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

