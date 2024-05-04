Pason Systems Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of PSI traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,725. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$17.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.81.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pason Systems had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of C$93.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.2858226 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.50.

View Our Latest Report on Pason Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pason Systems

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.