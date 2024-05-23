Brokerages Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target at $111.26

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. TheStreet raised Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Elastic Trading Down 1.4 %

ESTC opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 168.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

