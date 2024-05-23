Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $283,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,932,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,336,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $257,250.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $287,400.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $334,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $323,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $308,250.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CRDO opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.70 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 293,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 47,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,600 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 202,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 81,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

