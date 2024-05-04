Byline Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $23.28. 97,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.12. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $153.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 7,103 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $146,676.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,835,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,395,744.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $60,141.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,828,042 shares in the company, valued at $245,550,151.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 7,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $146,676.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,835,145 shares in the company, valued at $244,395,744.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,585 shares of company stock valued at $218,810 and sold 28,409 shares valued at $598,238. 35.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

