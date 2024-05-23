Insider Selling: Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Orion Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORN stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $160.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.75 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Orion Group by 2,851.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also

