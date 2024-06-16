Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of EDR stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $552,464.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,419 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

