WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $3.02 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.54.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 3.26%.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

About WidePoint

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Free Report ) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned about 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Stories

