WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $3.02 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.54.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 3.26%.
Institutional Trading of WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.