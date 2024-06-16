IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

IAC opened at $47.80 on Friday. IAC has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.68 million. Research analysts forecast that IAC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in IAC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in IAC by 106.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

