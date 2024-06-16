Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
