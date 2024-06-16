Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $610.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $566.85 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $584.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 23.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 55.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $1,626,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

