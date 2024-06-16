Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,118,000 after buying an additional 909,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $59,850,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,082,000 after buying an additional 569,627 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $33,416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,293.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after buying an additional 370,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 3.5 %

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $103.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -153.03 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

