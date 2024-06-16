Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161,170.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.15. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

