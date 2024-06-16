Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.81.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,095,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,166,000 after buying an additional 66,558 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 125,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 61,751 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 113,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 59,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth $3,866,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.