SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $286,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after acquiring an additional 727,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,410,000 after acquiring an additional 387,855 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $195.96 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

