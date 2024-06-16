ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 263.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 395,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 287,088 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 504,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 266,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,579,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,402,000 after acquiring an additional 176,709 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $9,436,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 154.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 250,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 152,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

