Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.76.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Prologis has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Prologis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Prologis by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Prologis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

