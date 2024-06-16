StockNews.com Lowers CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Hold

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVI. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

CVR Energy stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.57.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 45,560.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 246,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

