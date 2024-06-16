Patterson Companies (PDCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 18th. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Patterson Companies Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $22.63 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.
Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Patterson Companies Company Profile
Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.
