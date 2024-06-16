KB Home (KBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $74.65.

KB Home Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBH. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

