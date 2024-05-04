SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 41.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SpartanNash stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 158,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,431. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.53. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 58.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

