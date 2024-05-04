Vistra Corp. (VST) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Vistra has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vistra to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,588,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,998. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Vistra has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $83.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

