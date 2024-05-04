Summit Global Investments Boosts Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.16% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 182,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 559.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 61,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,147. The firm has a market cap of $602.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSII shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

