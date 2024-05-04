Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.
Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE:ABR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.89. 7,027,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
