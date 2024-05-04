Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ABR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.89. 7,027,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.