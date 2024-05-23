Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Z. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 1,724.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $187,356.57. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,932.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,565.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $187,356.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,932.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,829,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ Z traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.57. 986,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

