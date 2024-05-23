Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Sells 10,600 Shares of Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$62,010.00.

John Andrew Cormier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orla Mining alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of Orla Mining stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.66. The company had a trading volume of 157,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,002. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.72. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of C$85.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2189915 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLA

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.