Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Humana by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $676,800,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.39.

Humana Stock Down 0.9 %

HUM stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,139. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.50 and its 200-day moving average is $373.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

