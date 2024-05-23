Union Savings Bank Sells 2,427 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Union Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of SPIB stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $32.38. 1,514,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,807. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $32.97.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

