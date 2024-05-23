Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Buys 460 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.82. 2,753,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.10 and its 200 day moving average is $167.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $203.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

