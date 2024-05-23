Enterprise Financial Services Corp Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,561,840. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,368.15. The stock had a trading volume of 46,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,882. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,239.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,201.69. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $745.45 and a 1 year high of $1,451.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.