Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.80 and a 200 day moving average of $149.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

