Union Savings Bank Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Union Savings Bank reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 409,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 81,539 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,566,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,481,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.7 %

WY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 485,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,702. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WY shares. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

