Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RELX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
Relx Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of RELX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,286. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12.
Relx Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
