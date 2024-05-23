Union Savings Bank Buys 75 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Cummins by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 332,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $284.42. 157,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.55 and a 200-day moving average of $259.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

