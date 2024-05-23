Union Savings Bank Purchases 75 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,564. The firm has a market cap of $181.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $203.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

