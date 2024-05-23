Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Has $182,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 119.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,930,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,020,034,000 after purchasing an additional 196,942 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,984,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,227,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,269,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,545,000 after buying an additional 258,030 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,977,000 after buying an additional 36,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,628,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,046,000 after acquiring an additional 138,303 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.94. 570,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.15. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

