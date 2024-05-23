Enterprise Financial Services Corp Makes New $210,000 Investment in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 249.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.31. 197,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,368. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $122.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

