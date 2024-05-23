Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,015,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,015,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $4,400,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,386,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,367,242.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,182 shares of company stock valued at $183,257,351. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.32. 2,501,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,282,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.88 and its 200 day moving average is $273.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Argus increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.