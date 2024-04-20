Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. 807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.5375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.19%. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

