Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Park Lawn from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

