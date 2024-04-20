First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.81. Approximately 608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $948,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

