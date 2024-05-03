Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Director Kimberly Rzomp Acquires 500 Shares

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Rzomp acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $15,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $211,221.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FRAF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779. The company has a market cap of $127.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 13.69%.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Financial Services stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Free Report) by 2,181.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,862 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA owned about 0.96% of Franklin Financial Services worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

