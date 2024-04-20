Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SCHB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,142. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

