Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NAD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.08. 1,110,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,295. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

