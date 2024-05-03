Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
NAD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.08. 1,110,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,295. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
