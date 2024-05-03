AMC Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 222,277 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the average daily volume of 139,970 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.95.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMC Entertainment
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Price Performance
AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 35,027,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,845,487. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $868.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.69. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $62.30.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
