Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 109.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.8%.

NYSE:KRP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. 258,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,308. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.42 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $350,087.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,536 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,764.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $421,298.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $350,087.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,311,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,672 shares of company stock worth $1,571,185. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

