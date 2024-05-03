City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge Sells 2,500 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $262,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,513.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

City Stock Down 0.4 %

City stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.36. 14,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,351. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.51. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in City by 577.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 92,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at $10,953,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in City by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

