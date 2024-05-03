Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $3,953,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 629.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.86.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.85. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $266.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

