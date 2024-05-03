AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Justin J. Noznesky Sells 1,500 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 372,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,228. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ATRC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATRC

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 123,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $770,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 127.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 65,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.