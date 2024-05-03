Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

KGRN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. 20,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,138. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39.

The KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology ETF (KGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China IMI Environment 10-40 index. The fund tracks an index of Chinese companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from products and services that benefit the environment. KGRN was launched on Oct 13, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

